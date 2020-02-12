KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two people are charged after one person was killed inside of a Pizza Hut in Kansas City, Kansas, on January 28.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Laron Briggs of Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 4300 Block of Rainbow Boulevard on a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found Briggs who had been shot and inside the restaurant. Police confirmed he was dead.
About two weeks later, Gary A. Winters and Lacricia Leak-Myers were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.
KCTV5 News is still working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.
