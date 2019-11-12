CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- A man, woman and young girl have been killed in an apartment fire, according to the Clinton Fire Department.
Crews responded about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment building near Third and Franklin streets. Clinton is about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.
The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Taylor Briggs, her daughter 4-year-old Adriyana McCloud and Briggs' boyfriend 45-year-old Ernest Dwain McConville.
Briggs does have an 8-year-old named Avery McCloud, he will now live with his grandmother.
McConville is a father of seven and was released from prison two years ago and was working on rebuilding his life. He was supposed to start his new job soon.
Firefighters say they were here within minutes of the first 911 call, but it had already been burning for about half an hour. They say it looks like an accidental fire.
Fire Chief Leo Huff said says a second story apartment in the 12-unit building was in a free burning state when crews arrived. The blaze was brought under control within about 20 minutes, and the victims were found inside.
Huff said the fire was contained to that one apartment unit, and it appears the fire started in the bedroom. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly how the fire started. Huff also stated that smoke alarms never sounded.
“There was a smoke detector in the building. For some reason it was not working. All the buildings have hard wired smoke detectors,” Huff said. “A $10 smoke alarm would have saved this. There’s no reason for not having this.”
Neighbor Jordan Mothersbaugh says she woke up and saw everything.
“I mean they were coming out of the side. it was just really scary,” Mothersbaugh said. “Being able to see more damage, it’s just unreal.”
One other unit in the apartment building also sustained water and fire damage. There people living in the adjoining building, but all of the apartments around the burring unit were empty.
No one else was hurt in the fire.
Clinton Fire Chief tells me it looks like the fire was an accident. A neighbor says flames “were tearing through the roof.” @KCTV5 https://t.co/cuHu7L4jsA pic.twitter.com/Aac7dGaTnu— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) November 12, 2019
The fire department, the Clinton Police Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating.
A memorial fund will be set up through Bradley and Hadley Funeral Home in Clinton.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.