Man, woman and child killed in Clinton apartment fire

CLINTON, MO (KCTV) -- A man, woman and young girl have been killed in an apartment fire, according to the Clinton Fire Department.

Crews responded about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment building near Third and Franklin streets. Clinton is about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Fire Chief Leo Huff said says a second story apartment in the 12-unit building was in a free burning state when crews arrived. The blaze was brought under control within about 20 minutes, and the victims were found inside.

Their names weren't immediately released. Leo says the girl was 4 or 5 years old.

Huff said the fire was contained to that one apartment unit, and it appears the fire started in the bedroom. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly how the fire started.

One other unit in the apartment building also sustained water and fire damage.

The fire department, the Clinton Police Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

