LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has learned what led to a police presence at Town Center Plaza in Leawood today.
Leawood police say they had stopped a man's vehicle near the shopping center around 1 p.m. when they learned that he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County, Missouri.
The man then ran away ran away from officers and tried to hide from them within the shopping center.
Ultimately, he was taken into custody inside the Pottery Barn store.
The suspect was considered armed and dangerous, but he had no weapon on him when he was arrested.
