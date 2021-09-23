police lights generic

LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has learned what led to a police presence at Town Center Plaza in Leawood today. 

Leawood police say they had stopped a man's vehicle near the shopping center around 1 p.m. when they learned that he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County, Missouri. 

The man then ran away ran away from officers and tried to hide from them within the shopping center. 

Ultimately, he was taken into custody inside the Pottery Barn store. 

The suspect was considered armed and dangerous, but he had no weapon on him when he was arrested. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.