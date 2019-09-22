KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a silver four door Hyundai that was specially fitted with hand controls for a man with spina bifida. Someone took it from him at gunpoint.
It happened in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America off east 105th Street in Kansas City around 1:30 a.m.
Rob Gurwell was putting his wheelchair together, the base was in the passenger seat, the wheels in the backseat.
“A man walked up to him and said, ‘Get out of the car,’ with a gun. Rob said, ‘Ok I’ll get out, but I have to put my wheelchair back together.’ So he proceeded to put the wheelchair back together and the man, while still holding the gun, said ‘hurry up’,” Meredith Martin, sister of Gurwell, recalled.
It was bad enough on any level, but the thought of someone holding a gun to Gurwell as he put his wheelchair together is a new kind of low and it’s taken an emotional toll on everyone.
“He was terrified. He was up all night, couldn’t sleep, vomiting, sick to his stomach,” Martin said.
Martin says the 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Missouri tags ‘DK7 FOW’ will be easy to spot because you can see the hand controls in the driver’s side steering wheel area.
She says Gurwell stays at the Extended Stay frequently when he’s visiting Kansas City and says they did everything they could to help him. She says while she’s horrified this happened, she’s grateful her brother wasn’t hurt.
The robber also took Gurwell’s wallet and cell phone along with a haul of memorabilia from Disney he collected for his friend’s children.
If you can help, you are asked to call police.
