BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot by police.
Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man was seen carrying around a hatchet. Police found the 22-year-old walking near 173rd Street and Toulouse Road. They followed him and tried talking him down.
The man refused to speak to officers, but they heard him threaten to hurt someone he was on the phone with. That's when an officer fired what they're calling "less lethal ammunition" at the suspect.
He was hit, taken into custody and is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
