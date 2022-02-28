LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Leavenworth man has been convicted of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm after a jury trial that lasted just one day.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 46-year-old Marquis Brandon Holmes came into a residence in the area of 10th and Miami Street on Aug. 18, 2018.
That location is in Leavenworth and 33-year-old Shawn Hiatt was there.
The county attorney says that Holmes entered the residence and stabbed Hiatt twice in the upper hip area. Holmes then ran.
Hiatt left after Holmes did and, as Hiatt was getting into his SUV, he spotted Holmes. Hiatt then shot Holmes.
A jury has already convicted Hiatt in connection with the shooting. In April of 2019, a jury found him guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hiatt is currently in prison, serving his sentence of four years.
Holmes will be sentenced next month for the stabbing.
"An eye for an eye has no place in our criminal justice system," the county attorney said. "We have law enforcement for a reason."
