WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Shawn Parcells has been convicted in Wabaunsee County, KS, of six criminal charges.
A jury found him guilty of three counts of felony theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration.
Parcells faced these charges for performing autopsies without the involvement of a pathologist.
Parcells was the focus of a KCTV5 investigation as families step forward claiming he took money for autopsies and either failed to perform the work or lied to them claiming he was a doctor.
Our investigative reports involved families across the nation. Families told us they will never get answers in the deaths of their parents and newborns.
Our investigation revealed Parcells introduced himself as “Professor Lynn.” Families accused him of pretending to be a doctor.
Parcells additionally faces 14 violations of the False Claims Act and violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act involving 82 consumers.
Parcells also faces 10 federal charges related to autopsy work which the Kansas US Attorney referred to as a scheme. Parcells could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted of those charges.
Sentencing regarding the Wabaunsee County charges takes place in January.
