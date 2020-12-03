KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Missouri man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography while living in KCK.
According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 41-year-old William Lockwood pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.
In addition to the 12-year sentence, he has also been ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.
Lockwood lived in Kansas City, Kansas, when the crime happened but was most recently living in Pleasant Valley, Missouri.
The investigation into his most recent crime began when the website Dropbox sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
In his plea, Lockwood admitted that he'd uploaded child pornography to a Dropbox account and then provided access to other users.
Ultimately, investigators seized 26 videos from Lockwood's account that showed children being sexually abused.
Back in 2012, Lockwood had been convicted in Collier County, Florida, on a charge of obscene communication for the purpose of luring a child for sex.
