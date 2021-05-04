TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- An avowed white supremacist guilty of killing three people at two Jewish sites in Johnson County in 2014 has died in prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says 80-year-old Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr. died Monday at the at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Cross was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault, and firearms convictions. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since November of 2015.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was due to natural causes.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Cross testified during his trial that he drove to the Kansas City area in April 2014 to kill Jews and that he didn’t expect to live long because he had chronic emphysema.

He ambushed and killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He then shot 53-year-old Terri LaManno at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.

All of his victims were Christians.

In his closing arguments during the penalty phase, Cross spent nearly an hour complaining that Jewish people were running the government, media and Federal Reserve. He yelled “Heil Hitler” when he was sentenced to death.

Miller is a Vietnam War veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in his native North Carolina and later the White Patriot Party. He also ran on a white-power platform during campaigns for the U.S. House in 2006 and the U.S. Senate in 2010 in Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.