SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A man who grew up in Shawnee is at the center of a mystery in Chicago.
When police went to Ted Hilk's apartment, they found his body. Then, they found something that led them to evacuate the building.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge was looking into this story on Thursday and went to Mill Valley High School, where Hilk graduated, to learn more.
Neighbors say that is where Hilk shined. They said he was book smart and were shocked to hear of his passing when they were told what happened.
Ted Hilk graduated from Mill Valley in 2009 with a prefect ACT score and went on to MIT.
Neighbors say that once he left for school he didn’t come back too often.
Chicago police said Hilk’s family hadn’t heard from him in days, so they asked officers to conduct a welfare check.
Early Wednesday morning, police discovered Hilk’s decomposing body along with potentially explosive chemicals.
“The concern was, what was going on in that apartment really?” said one woman who lives in that building.
Police say they found lead azide, which can be explosive.
“There was a lot of constant police communication throughout the building saying they were doing tests and everyone should stay put,” that same woman said.
Neighboring apartments were evacuated.
Hazmat teams took the chemical to a different location last night.
“So, we aired on the side of caution and we came up with a plan to move the chemical out of the apartment safely and into another location,” said Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown. “Now, we're following up with the investigation."
This morning, neighbors were trying to make sense of something they say doesn’t add up.
We’re still waiting to hear from the medical examiner about cause of death.
Again, this story is developing. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
