LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – The man who started shooting at drivers on a bridge in Leavenworth Wednesday and was stopped by a soldier is now facing charges.

According to charging documents provided to the media on Friday, 37-year-old Jason R. Westrem has been charged with multiple crimes in connection with the incident, which led to one Fort Leavenworth soldier being injured before he was stopped by another.

As such, he has been charged with: Attempted first-degree murder, four counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child.

The soldier who stopped Westrem spoke to the media on Thursday and spoke about the incident and how he stopped the man.

Master Sergeant David Royer was on the phone with his fiancée while driving home when he saw Westrem start shooting on the Centennial Bridge.

“I knew people’s lives were in danger and I needed to do something,” Royer said. “My military training kicked in. My upbringing also had a play in that. So, I took action as appropriate. I just knew I had to do something.”

