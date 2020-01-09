SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Terry Brown is no stranger to driving. For years he drove big rig trucks.
“I probably have about 3 million miles on me at least,” he said.
Not once has he ever had a vehicle accident, he said, “other than deer strikes with the truck, which happen.”
But on Jan. 6, 2017, all of that changed.
“I’m coming back from QuikTrip, there’s a steep hill, I hit an ice patch,” he recalled. “Once you hit ice, you are just on for the ride.”
Brown landed right in a ditch off Amory Road in Smithville.
“I t-boned earth like 35 mph, flipped in the air, came down,” he said.
On Thursday, Brown offered to take us to the crash spot. “It definitely brings back a lot of memories,” he said.
It’s a memory of being pinned in his car for more than 40 minutes while hearing and seeing cars continue to pass by.
“It sure was frustrating because, I mean, 45 minutes is a long time thinking you’re dying,” he said.
His saving grace was two gentlemen who assisted in getting help.
“I guess people couldn’t see with the trees coming this way, but there’s no way you don’t see a car going that way,” he said. “Thank God Billy and Brian stopped.”
Since the crash, Brown has met and thanked both of them. He has met and thanked every person from the emergency responders to nurses who helped him.
“I thanked everybody,” he said. “Billy and Brian, I still communicate a lot with them. But there’s two people without a doubt I’m not alive; my wife is one and the lady that first called 911.”
That lady arrived before Brian and Billy did, but she didn’t stay on-scene.
“I know she had her three kids in the car,” Brown said. “With my memory, that’s just what I remember. So, no idea. I kind of remember a truck, but no idea.”
So, for years he’s been trying to track her down. He’s posted a number of times on social media, with no success.
“I’m just so blessed and thankful,” he said. “I got four grandbabies that I can see.”
He feel raw emotion that he hopes one day he can show her.
“I love her,” he said. “I mean, really she’s the reason I’m here. There is no other thing to say. She’s the most important person to me right now that I have never met.”
So, if you’re out there, Brown is hoping that one day you’ll let him say “thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.