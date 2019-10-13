RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Raytown police now have the suspect in custody after they were engaged in a standoff following a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.
Police went to the 8800 block of E. 85th St. around 1:15 p.m. after someone called and said shots had been fired.
When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot outside a residence there. Family told KCTV5 News that the suspect shot his uncle.
KCTV5 News did see the victim’s body in the 8800 block of Stark Avenue.
The suspect ran to the 8500 block of Kentucky and barricaded himself inside his residence following the shooting.
Raytown police posted on their Facebook page around 7 p.m. stating that the suspect is now in custody but they have not been charged at this time.
“The unfortunate aspect of all of this is, this guy was well known to the neighborhood and he was well known to police,” John Moore, who lives down the street from the suspect, said.
He says the neighborhood knew to be careful around him. Police were called to his home frequently, even just last week.
Family of the suspect said he suffered from severe mental health issues.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
