KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities thought one man’s crime spree was over, but it turns out it wasn’t.
The victims say a suspected mosque burglar struck again before his arrest in Nebraska.
They believe the same man who broke into mosques in Wichita and Lawrence bonded out of jail and then stole donations from the Islamic Center of Northland Kansas City.
The suspected burglar even prayed with some of his victims before stealing donations from them.
In the Northland, the suspect waited until everyone had left and then forced his way inside the Islamic Center.
This happened after, according to police, Amadou Bah stole entire donation boxes from the Islamic Center of Lawrence on August 13 and then broke into the Islamic Society of Wichita the very next day.
“He is not going to stop,” said Mahboob Ahmed, Director of the Islamic Center of Lawrence.
When he showed up at the Islamic Center of Johnson County on August 25 asking to pray, leaders recognized him from surveillance video from the previous burglaries and called police. He was then booked in the Johnson County jail but was released the next day.
“His audacity,” Ahmed said. “He was released from the jail in the morning. He has been talking with the police during the day. In the afternoon, he targets another mosque.”
Right after he got out of jail, he went to the Islamic Center of Northland Kansas City asking for help and prayed with the members.
“Somebody who comes to pray, how do you expect that person to be a thief?” Ahmed said.
“He asked for food,” recalled Mohammed Amin, a member of the Islamic Center of Northland Kansas City’s Board of Trustees. “One of our members got him some sandwiches.”
They also gave him money because he told them his car broke down, but his car was still parked near the spot where he got arrested.
“When we saw him, one of us thought he did look like the guy in the picture, but we thought he was arrested so it could not be the same guy,” Amin said.
Despite the fact that the members had just offered him help, he broke in and stole money from their donation boxes meant to help families in need. While on the run and possibly scouting his next target, he was arrested in Nebraska.
“If he was not apprehended, who knows how many places he would have targeted,” Ahmed said. “That’s why it is important that this person is actually brought to justice.”
At last check, Bah was still in jail in Nebraska awaiting extradition back to Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.