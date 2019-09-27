KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jwan Curry, 40, is accused of raising such a ruckus that the plane he was on had to make an emergency landing at KCI Thursday afternoon.
He is charged with disturbing the peace with excessive noise and now he is sitting in the Platte County jail as the story unfolds around him.
Believe it or not, this centers on bathroom privileges.
In a video, you can see how upset Curry is. He was shouting and getting very frustrated.
"You wrong,” he said. “Making seven people wait here to use the bathroom, while the whole bathroom up there is empty is wrong. I don't care how much money you got. It ain't about money.”
KCTV5’s Caroline Sweeney talked to people at KCI and everyone said they were impressed with how well airline staff did while dealing with the upset man.
“So, they'd rather let the bathroom be empty up there and let eight people wait in line to use the bathroom while two bathrooms are empty in the front,” Curry said. “And, he's gonna come to me and tell me he's gonna call the police? Call the f------ police. Call them.
Curry was not happy last night. He wanted to use the first class bathroom on an Alaska Airlines flight going from New York to L.A. Then, he was told no.
“He said he was gonna kill the pilot,” one witness said. “He was gonna beat people up.”
Another witness recalled his words: “’I’m gonna kill everybody. I’m gonna smack you.’ It was horrible.”
If those words weren’t scary enough for passengers, other passengers said Curry tried to enter the cockpit. Alaska Airlines told CBS that there is no evidence Curry tried to reach the front of the plane. However, the captain quickly shut things down before having to land halfway through the trip in Kansas City.
“Ladies and gentleman, this is your captain speaking,” you can hear on the video. “I understand there's a gentleman in the aisle making kind of a fuss. We need you to return to your seats. Following my crew members’ directions is a federal requirement.”
“Those things happen, but what's comforting is knowing that the pilots and the flight attendants are trained in how to handle those situations,” said Robert Almonte who was at KCI for a flight on Friday. “Yeah, it's a concern, but it's nothing that would prevent me from flying.”
Debbie Summerlin was also at KCI on Friday. “I think they handled it appropriately and I'm not that concerned about it,” she said.
After federal charges were filed against Curry on Friday afternoon, KCTV5 News learned more about what happened on the plane. Passengers had to put flex cuffs on him after he started punching himself and the seat in front of him. The U.S. District Court in KC said Curry told other passengers he threatened to blow up the plane.
Curry didn’t get to stay on the plane. He was arrested by the KCPD.
Now, he’s in federal custody and is facing a disturbing the peace charge.
One Alaska Airlines employee was quoted in the report as saying Curry was “yelling and using profane language, stating he wanted to die and just shoot me. Throwing his hands in the air and banging his fists against the wall.”
Passengers in L.A. told reporters there that the incident upset one woman so much she needed medical care after.
Curry is from New Jersey according to the U.S. Attorney for Western Missouri, but he isn’t going home yet. He was not given a bond and his next court date isn’t until the end of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.