KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As we inch closer and closer to Black Friday, you’re going to see a lot of ads from stores vying for your money. However, one small business in Kansas City has a commercial like no other.
IMKC is a small shop in the historic 18th and Vine district. It was less than less than 6 months old when someone smashed in the glass door and robbed it.
Now, the shop owner turned that negative into a positive.
Walter Edwin, also known as “The Popper” for his rap music, still remembers the day the smash and grab happened.
“Well, at first I was pretty mad,” he said. “I came down to the store and the window was busted and I was thinking the worst. Like, they got the TVs and the register. I saw the guy just come in and just get one shirt.”
Surveillance video didn’t help catch the shirt thief, but Walter is still thankful he has the recording. He thought the security system was just to protect his business, but ee didn’t know it was going to be a marketing tool.
Walter had a few friends help him with editing video and now the surveillance video is now being used as his main promotion for a Black Friday doorbuster sale.
The footage shows the shirtless thief beating the glass door in and they’ve added a voiceover that says, “I need that Prospect zip up! Prospect hoodie! IMKC shirt!”
He’s using it all over social media.
Turn every negative into a positive! A meth head broke in my store to only steal one shirt! I turned it into a Black Friday commercial! Imkc store #1809Vine In Kansas City Mo. @A_M_Visuals @BobbyJOnline @ChuckBrowne @BrianBShynin @MyNameSauce https://t.co/fgRMJj2l8W— Walter Edwin aka the Popper (@thepopperkc) November 21, 2019
“The meth head busted my door down, I don’t care!” he said.
Walter has a message for whoever is now starring in his new marketing campaign: “I hope he’s still wearing my shirt, promoting my brand. But, if that shirt is wore out… Hey, come down to 1809 Vine. I’ll give you one free on the house.”
“Bosses don’t trip over losses” is another term The Popper has coined from this whole experience.
Now, he said he’s got his work cut out for him because he’ll be working to top this year’s ad in 2020.
