KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – According to a U.S. district attorney, a man who wore a fake mustache and a hospital mask while robbing an Overland Park bank has now been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
Steven D. Lavy, 56, has pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.
According to court records, the robbed the Bank of the West in the 12000 block of Blue Valley Parkway on June 21, 2017.
During the robbery, he wore a yellow polo shirt with stripes, khaki pants, a fake mustache, a blue and white hospital mask, a straw hat, and sunglasses. His left arm was also in a sling.
Police spotted his getaway car a few minutes after the robbery and there was a chase that ensued. During that chase, Lavy drove up on the sidewalks and rammed a police car twice.
Officers found a fake mustache on the car’s dash when they arrested him.
