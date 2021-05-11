KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for murdering a mother and her two children in KCK, then setting their house on fire.

Ismael Caballero was sentenced to 176 months in prison for the murder of Yazmin Rodriguez-Santillan.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two children, 14-year-old Amerikha and 10-year-old Jeancarlo Rodriguez.

Caballero pleaded guilty to capital murder for the deaths of the two children, second-degree murder for the mother’s death, and arson for burning their home.

According to a release from the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office, Caballero killed Rodriguez-Santillan in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2019.

“He later returned her two children to prevent them from testifying against them,” the release said.

Then, he set fire to the house in an effort to destroy evidence.

Family members were present in the courtroom and made statements to the court. The father of the child victims was present from Mexico via Zoom.