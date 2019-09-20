JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a judge sentenced a man to consecutive life sentences in prison for murdering his 18-year-old daughter.
In July, a jury convicted Jerry Bausby of second-degree murder, first-degree sodomy, incest, and first-degree sexual abuse in connection with the killing of his 18-year-old daughter Daizsa Bausby.
Daizsa Bausby was found dead at the Four Acres Motel on Hickman Mills Drive in the morning on March 21, 2016.
Jerry Bausby, the victim’s biological father, was arrested soon thereafter.
DNA and forensic evidence established that he was a prime suspect in connection with the victim’s death.
Family, friends, and a former teacher spoke at Friday’s sentencing hearing about the great grief and loss in their lives since Daizsa Bausby was murdered.
Her sister, LaKendra Bausby, said she and her sister had difficult family lives. "She wanted to prove to the world that she was worthy of being loved,” she said. “She didn't deserve what Jerry did to her."
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker asked the court to set maximum sentences for Bausby. She said that would "demonstrate that evil will be matched by justice."
Bausby took the stand and talked for 45 minutes and mentioned the victim only once. He said, "Daisza was a star." He said he blamed racism and what he viewed as slavery in modern America as forming him into what he was.
