KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man has been taken into custody following a police standoff that happened in KC on Saturday morning.
According to police, it all began just before 10 a.m. after officers were told about a disturbance on 18th Street.
While headed to that, a different person called police and said there was also a disturbance near a house in the 3700 block of E. 61st St. that involved a man and a woman.
Based on the descriptions given for both these disturbances, the police quickly determined that they involved the same people.
The callers said they feared for a woman’s safety and that she may be being held against her will.
Officers talked to the people inside the house on 61st Street and two women came outside. They said the man inside may be wanted on a felony warrant.
That man refused to come outside and talk to the police. That is when the standoff began and additional personnel and negotiators were called to the scene.
At about 12:30 p.m., the man came outside and was taken into custody for further investigation.
The police are working to determine where the warrant for his arrest was issued and if any additional crimes happened today.
