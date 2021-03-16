KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A standoff ended peacefully and a man with a warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody on Tuesday.
According to the police department, detectives went to the 7900 block of Euclid around 2 p.m. to check if a person wanted in an arrest warrant was at a residence there.
Officers were able to make contact with a man who was believed to be the wanted person.
The man refused to come out and there were concerns he was armed.
In order to de-escalate the situation, detectives backed away and surrounded the house. They then called for a standoff to bring more tactical officers, resources, and trained negotiators to the scene.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers were still surrounding the house when the man came outside and was safely taken into custody. He was the person wanted in the warrant.
He was also the only person inside the residence.
Tactical officers and detectives then entered the residence to complete the process of the search warrant.
The house was cleared and the investigation is ongoing.
