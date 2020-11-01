KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: At 10 p.m., the negotiators talked the man into coming outside and he was safely taken into custody.
The investigation into the initial assault is ongoing.
The standoff has been concluded.
No other information is available at this time.
Previous coverage is below.
The authorities are currently negotiating with an armed man, who is believe to be connected to an assault and is refusing to come out of a house.
The KCPD said they initially went to the 700 block of N. Kansas Ave. around 3:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a woman who was believed to be in danger.
When officers arrived, they talked to a woman who was able to get out of the house safely. She told officers that she had been assaulted in a domestic violence situation with a man inside.
Officers tried to talk to the man inside so they could investigate, but he told officers he was armed and refused to come out.
Officers then surrounded the house and called for additional tactical resources and negotiators to come to the scene.
Negotiators are currently trying to get the man to come out of the house peacefully.
The woman who initially spoke to police has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The area around the house is not safe, so people should avoid this area.
Police note they believe the man is the only person inside the house.
KCTV5 News is monitoring this situation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.