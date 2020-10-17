Man taken into custody after shooting at person from front porch
(Submitted to KCTV5 News by a resident of the area)

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man has been taken into custody after shooting at someone from his porch on Saturday afternoon.

According to Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the 4700 block of NW Fisk Ave. around 1:15 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

He said a man fired two shots at another person from his front porch.

That man has been taken into custody and is talking with detectives.

Currently, the police are working to find out who was shot at. The individual was not at the scene when police arrived, so they aren’t sure if that person was injured.

Neighbors told KCTV5 that the person who was shot at was driving when shots were fired.

Police had part of Fisk Avenue blocked off throughout their investigation of this incident. According to a frustrated witness on the other side of the barricade who was not able to leave for work and called KCTV5, they cleared the scene around around 7 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

