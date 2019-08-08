KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot in KCK on Thursday.
The police chief tweeted about the shooting around 3:30 p.m.
According to the police, it happened in the 5600 block of Parkview Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The authorities are still working to determine what the circumstances were surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline.
