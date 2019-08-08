kck shooting
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot in KCK on Thursday. 

The police chief tweeted about the shooting around 3:30 p.m. 

According to the police, it happened in the 5600 block of Parkview Avenue. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. 

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The authorities are still working to determine what the circumstances were surrounding the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline. 

