LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Donald Jackson, Jr. had a hearing for a divorce from the mother of his children scheduled for three weeks after the day when two of his children were discovered dead and an Amber Alert was issued for two other children of his. Saturday night, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper arrested him and found the two children with him, unharmed.
At the home of his wife, the mother of the children, KCTV5 spoke with neighbors who said the couple were separated but trying to work things out.
According to Leavenworth County Court records, Jackson filed for divorce from his wife on August 20, 2019. Their next hearing was scheduled for November 12, 2020. On September 4, 2020, records show his attorney was granted permission to withdraw and Jackson began representing himself.
Neighbors said the couple lived separately. They said the two boys lived with Jackson at the rural Leavenworth County home where someone found them after going to check on them because one had missed a soccer game. The two girls who were abducted, they said, lived with their mother in Lansing. But they said Jackson visited his wife and the girls often, as recently as Thursday. The couple also had a baby, they said, who is approximately 8 months old and was not involved in the awful chain of events.
They were tearful as they talked about the children, whom their children played with -- grateful the girls were found and were okay but saddened and sickened by what happened to the boys. They expressed sympathy for Jackson’s wife and children’s mother.
