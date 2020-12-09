KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that's left one with critical injuries.
A man was shot in the area of 26th and Elmwood Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
Police are looking for a suspect in the case.
No arrests have been made.
