Man sought in Overland Park jewelry store theft

Overland Park police need help in identifying a man wanted in a felony jewelry store theft.

 OPPD

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police need help in identifying a man wanted in a felony jewelry store theft.

Officers say the grab-and-run happened in the 4700 block of West 119th Street at 4:15 p.m. on May 21.

The individual was last seen leaving the business in a silver-colored Ford Fusion with an unknown Kansas license plate.

If you have information please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.