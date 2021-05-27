Man sought in Overland Park jewelry store theft

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police need help in identifying a man wanted in a felony jewelry store theft.
Officers say the grab-and-run happened in the 4700 block of West 119th Street at 4:15 p.m. on May 21.
The individual was last seen leaving the business in a silver-colored Ford Fusion with an unknown Kansas license plate.
If you have information please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.