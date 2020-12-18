INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the homicide of a 22-year-old woman.
Detectives are seeking Brandon A. McDaniel, 26. He is described as a Hispanic male, six feet tall, and about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He frequently walks or uses public transit and should be thought of as armed and dangerous.
Officers responded to East 36th Street South, just north of U.S. 40 Highway, around 6 p.m. Thursday after being told about a possible homicide that had allegedly occurred the day before. When officers got there, they found a woman dead inside the apartment as a result of gunshot wounds, according to the Independence Police Department.
The woman who died was later identified as Oriana Raisa N-Chelle Ashhanti Starr.
Anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of McDaniel is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777. They can also email Independence police at leads@indepmo.org.
