GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A man is recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after trying to foil a robbery at a Grandview convenience store early Friday morning.
Officers responded at 3:39 a.m. to the 7-Eleven on Main Street in response to a shooting call. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Grandview Police Department.
From their investigation, police were able to determine that two people were trying to rob the store, when the man tried to intercede with his own gun. he exchanged gunfire with at least one of the suspects, and the man was hit.
The suspects fled the store, and it is unknown if either suspect was hit by gunfire. No description of those suspects is currently available, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.