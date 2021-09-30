KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man who was shot in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to the KCPD.
Officers went to the area of 53rd and Brighton Avenue at 3 p.m. for what was originally reported as an injury accident due to a vehicle crashing into a pole.
When first responders arrived, they found the victim was unresponsive inside the vehicle. It appeared he had been shot.
At the time, he was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.
On Thursday, detectives were informed that the victim had died at the hospital. He has been identified as 27-year-old Wyshaud C. Smith.
Detectives are still investigating and could use the public's help with information. If you heard or saw anything, you are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
