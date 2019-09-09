KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was an unnerving situation for a couple who lives near 53rd and Brookside, but they opened their door anyway to help a man who had just been shot without thinking twice about it.
In the highly traveled area, students walk all times of day, and cars are always present.
“I don’t go out walking late, but me and my roommate have definitely walked over there,” Hayden Irving, a UMKC student said.
Early Monday morning around 3 on Brookside Boulevard, a man walking home was approached by a stranger. A homeowner says the suspect walked up to the man who then rang his doorbell for help.
The suspect shot the man in the stomach and ran away with his phone, backpack and wallet. Thankfully, the homeowner helped the man and called police.
“I care about my safety, so I wouldn’t open the door, but at the same time, I see how it was helpful,” Irving said.
Because this happened so close to campus, officials at UMKC said by law they had to inform students and staff. Students say this will cause them to be more vigilant.
“I mean it happens, but I don’t really like to think about it as if it will happen to me. I just keep my eyes open and I’ll be fine,” Vannice Truong, a UMKC student said.
The man police are looking for is described as a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a fade haircut on the side and scruffy on the top, wearing long dark shorts and a black hoodie, armed with a semi-automatic hand gun.
The victim is expected to be okay.
If you think you know something, you are asked to call police.
