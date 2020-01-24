OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Olathe on Friday.
According to the police, the incident happened near the parole office in the 800 block of N. Meadowbrook just before 3 p.m.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for wounds he sustained to his legs.
The police are looking for at least one suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.