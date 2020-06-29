KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are trying to track down who shot and killed a man Sunday evening.
Officers were called about 9:20 p.m. to the 4800 Block of Wood Avenue on a shooting call. When they arrived they found a man in his 40s dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
