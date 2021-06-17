Man shot, killed near 30th, Indiana in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after he was shot on the city's east side.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 3300 block of East 30th Street in regard to a shooting. Additional calls came in stating there had been an injury accident.
When they arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle which had collided into a wall. They found a man who had been shot outside of the vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
