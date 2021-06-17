Man shot, killed near 30th, Indiana in Kansas City

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 3300 block of East 30th Street in regard to a shooting. Additional calls came in stating there had been an injury accident.

 KCTV5 News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after he was shot on the city's east side.

When they arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle which had collided into a wall. They found a man who had been shot outside of the vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

