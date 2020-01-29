KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person was killed inside of a Pizza Hut in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 4300 Block of Rainbow Boulevard on a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot and inside the restaurant. Police confirmed the victim was dead.
The shooting remains under investigation.
KCTV5 News is still working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and if anyone is in custody.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
