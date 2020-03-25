BELTON, MO. (KCTV) --- A man shot and killed by an FBI agent on Tuesday was suspected of planning an attack on a Missouri hospital, the FBI said on Wednesday.
Timothy R. Wilson,36, was shot in the 100th block of Wilbur Parish Circle on Tuesday afternoon. Wilson was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Officials with the FBI said Wilson was the subject of a "months-long domestic terrorism investigation, which revealed him to be a potentially violent extremist, motivated by racial, religious, and anti-government animus."
Investigators say Wilson chose a hospital "targeting a facility that is providing critical medical care in today's environment."
The FBI was prepared to arrest Wilson after he arrived to pick up what he thought was a bomb, but it wasn't one.
The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated Wilson for months.
