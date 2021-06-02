Man shot inside convenience store at 43rd, Cleveland

The shooting happened at the Blue Valley Market just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. It's located across the street from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.

 Savannah Rudicel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One man was shot inside a convenience store at 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the suspect drove away in a white SUV.

