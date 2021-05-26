OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A man is expected to make a full recovery after he pointed a gun at an Olathe officer and was shot.
According to the police department, officers went to the 1100 block of E. Santa Fe St. just before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after someone called regarding a suspicious man in a parking lot.
"Check the welfare of an adult, white male subject inside of a vehicle that was unresponsive," is how Olathe PD Sgt. Joel Yeldell described the initial call for service.
The owner of Strip's, a restaurant, said his staff saw the man nodding off and twitching, and someone recognized it as a possible drug overdose. He was parked in a drive-thru overflow spot but hadn’t ordered anything.
"When officers approached the car, that's when the situation escalated quickly," Yeldell continued.
Police indicated that while making contact with the man, officers saw a gun in his car, and the man then pointed the gun at an officer. That officer then discharged their department-issued handgun, shooting the man.
Staff at Strip's said they did not see the shooting but heard a gunshot then looked out to see the man running away and being caught.
Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment under police custody and is expected to make a full recovery. Yeldell said the man was shot in the lower side of his abdomen. No officers were hurt.
The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has been activated. As such, investigators from multiple agencies are leading the investigation. The Johnson County Crime Lab is processing the scene.
“As a matter of standard procedure, the involved Officer(s) have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team,” a release from the Olathe Police Department added.
Anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
On Wednesday evening, numerous police vehicles could be seen around the Strip's Chicken parking lot due to this incident.
The restaurant posted the following on their Facebook page:
"According to my staff at Olathe, there was a guy having an apparent drug overdose in our Olathe parking lot (Reserved spot #3) so the police were called. Police arrived, there were gunshots and the guy took off running. They have him in custody. Praying everyone is ok!!! And apparently we are still open.
UPDATE - The police have blocked off several blocks of Santa Fe surrounding the restaurant and we will be closed for the evening. Sorry!"
