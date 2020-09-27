JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The man who was shot by a KCPD officer yesterday following a pursuit has now been charged in connection with a sexual assault, which is what led to police being called.
Pierre A. Bey-Crawford, 32, has been charged with rape or attempted first-degree rape, armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court records, a woman told police that she was in her apartment off Monroe yesterday when Bey-Crawford entered. She told police she had been in a romantic relationship with him since early 2018.
He then began beating her, strangled her, and then sexually assaulted her.
She told police he had a gun and told her, "If cops come, I'm gonna shoot you!"
A family member called police.
After Bey-Crawford left the her apartment, police chased him in his vehicle. After he crashed and got out of the vehicle, KCPD officers chased him on foot to the area E. 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the foot pursuit ended up between two residences. When they reached a fenced area, he began reaching into his waistband and an officer told him to show his hands but he did not comply.
He then pointed a black object toward the officer and the officer fired his weapon, injuring him.
Bey-Crawford was subsequently taken into custody.
Police did find a gun at the scene, according to court records.
Bey-Crawford has prior convictions and previous domestic violence incidents involving the victim, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Officer.
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.
A mugshot is not currently available.
