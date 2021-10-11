KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a home Monday morning in Kansas City, KS.
Officers responded around midnight to a home on South Thompson Street near West 40th Avenue in reference to a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police are investigating this situation as a homicide. They have not released any possible suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS or KCCrimeStoppers.com . All tips will remain anonymous.
