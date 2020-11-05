KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed overnight just off of Leavenworth Road.
Police responded about 12:30 a.m. to North 84th Terrace, just north of Leavenworth Road, in response to a disturbance.
Responding officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot and killed at a home there, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.
The suspect was on-scene when officers arrived and was arrested, police said.
Detectives continue to investigate the situation as they try to determine what led up to the shooting.
