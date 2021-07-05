Police lights siren generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 27-year-old Kansas City man is in critical condition after crashing his ATV into a parked car.

Police were called about 7:45 p.m. Sunday to the 7000 block of East 85th Terrace.

Investigators determined that the victim had been riding a Honda ATV westbound when it collided with a Mitsubishi sedan which was parked in front of the home.

The victim, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was thrown from the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he was most recently reported to be in critical condition.

