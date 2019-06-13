JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after a toddler he was supposed to be taking care of died after being injured.
Nathaniel Littlefield pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. A judge then sentenced him to seven years in prison on each count and ran them consecutively for a total of 21 years.
According to court records, 16-month-old Messiah Henderson was taken to the hospital on May 29, 2016 after his mother returned from work and found that her child was unresponsive.
He subsequently died on June 1, 2016.
Henderson had been in Littlefield’s care.
At the hospital, physicians determined that the child had sustained non-accidental trauma that was consistent with child abuse. Henderson had severe head trauma and a lacerated liver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.