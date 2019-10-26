JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A judge has sentenced a man to 87 years in prison for repeated child sex convictions involving young children in KC.
Daviune C. Minor, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for three counts of statutory first-degree sodomy and four years in prison for three counts of incest.
The judge set those sentences to run consecutively for a total sentence of 87 years.
A Jackson County jury convicted Minor in August.
