GENERIC: Prison bars (arrested, charged, jail)
(Associated Press)

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A judge has sentenced a man to 87 years in prison for repeated child sex convictions involving young children in KC.

Daviune C. Minor, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for three counts of statutory first-degree sodomy and four years in prison for three counts of incest.

The judge set those sentences to run consecutively for a total sentence of 87 years.

A Jackson County jury convicted Minor in August.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.