JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Jackson County judge has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man he was robbing.
Danzel Reese, 27, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the manslaughter charge and 20 years for the robbery. The sentences were set to run concurrently.
According to the authorities, the crimes happened in 2010 in the 3800 block of Baltimore Ave.
Witnesses said that the victim, Lance W. Rutter, was sitting on his front porch when a suspect pointed a gun and demanded money. One man handed over his wallet and ran away. Rutter, however, argued and the suspect shot him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.