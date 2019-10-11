JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A judge has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman at a traffic signal in Kansas City.
Anton L. Hunter pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and a misdemeanor count of failure to report a shooting.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors sought up to 25 years in prison for the convictions.
The judge sentenced Hunter to 25 years for the murder conviction, 10 years for the unlawful use of a weapon, 3 years for each armed criminal action count, and 1 year for the misdemeanor. The judge set all sentences to run concurrently.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the area of Blue Parkway between Cleveland and Benton on April 30, 2017 on a call about a shooting.
A witness told police that Hunter was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up beside the victim’s car and fired shots. The victim, Isabell Addison, was fatally shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.