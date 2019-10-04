JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A Johnson County man will spend more than a dozen years in prison in connection 2016 death of an Olathe man.
On Friday, a Johnson County judge sentenced Michael C. Bickley to 12.25 years in prison.
Bickley had pleaded guilty and was found guilty by the court on a charge of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.
The charge stems from an investigation into the death of 27-year-old Matthew Martinek on Feb. 1, 2016.
The case was investigated by the Overland Park Police Department and the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory.
