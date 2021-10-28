LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A Leavenworth County man who was in possession of meth has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for a crash that led the the death of a grandmother and injured a child.
According to the Leavenworth County Prosecutor's Office, 23-year-old Josiah Coleman was sentenced to 77 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine.
According to that office, Coleman was driving near 147th Street and Fairmont on Feb. 18 of this year when he didn't stop at a stop sign.
There, he hit a car that was being driven by Donna Gay Osborne. Her 6-month-old grandson was in the car.
Coleman was going more than 90 mph in the 40-mph zone.
Osborne later died due to her injuries. Her grandchild sustained minor injuries.
The authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Coleman's vehicle.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said: “This was a tragedy. The only blessing was the child was unharmed. Drugs harm more than just the person using them, and in this case it has devastated a family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”
The prosecutor's office says Coleman "has another hearing in Johnson County where he was previously convicted of Aggravated Assault and is facing a revocation of probation in that case."
