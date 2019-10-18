JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison, plus an additional 10 years, for holding a knife to a woman’s throat and raping her in 2016.
Arthur Norman Jr., 59, was sentenced to life in prison on the rape conviction. The additional 10 years are for an armed criminal action conviction. The judge set the sentences to run consecutively.
According to court records, a woman in the 1000 block of E. 8th St. in KC told police on Aug. 3, 2016 that she had been raped in her residence.
She said she was asleep in her room when Norman woke her up and stood over her. He put his hand over her mouth and held a knife to her throat.
After raping her, he told her that he would kill her if she called the police.
Despite that, she did call 911 after he left and she received treatment at a local hospital.
In Jan. 2018, the KCPD Crime Lab reported that a genetic profile developed from the survivor's sexual assault kit matched an offender in the CODIS system. That registered sex offender was Norman.
